Police release body cam videos in Las Vegas massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Authorities on Tuesday released the first body camera footage of police responding to the Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Officers were seen hunkering down behind a wall facing Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after an initial volley of shots fired by the gunman later identified as Stephen Paddock.

The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill. "Go that way, get out of here! There's gunshots coming from over there," one officer is heard yelling.

At one point, officers hunkered down next to a patrol vehicle on Las Vegas Boulevard, where one officer was shot, McMahill said.