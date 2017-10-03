Three Cubs make the MLB’s Top 10 jersey sales list for 2017

CHICAGO – A World Series championship does wonders for a number of aspects for an organization – especially one like the Cubs.

One of those is merchandise sales as a normally devoted fan base is complimented by national attention earned by the team’s 2016 championship.

That showed up in one of the more popular lists released by Major League Baseball after the end of the regular season – the jersey sales of particular players.

Yankees rookie slugger @TheJudge44 finished his first MLB season with the league's most popular player jersey. pic.twitter.com/rdaPApHkVo — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 3, 2017

The Cubs put three players on that list for 2017 – including two of the top three.

Defending National League MVP Kris Bryant ranked second on the list with first baseman Anthony Rizzo coming in third. Both were behind Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge, who led the entire league in jersey sales for this season.

Infielder Javier Baez, who dazzled fans with his plays during the 2016 postseason and the 2017 regular season, cracked into the list at No. 10 this season.

No suprisingly, the list is primarily made up of players whose season didn’t end on Sunday. Seven of the ten players on the list are all on teams that qualified for postseason play.

Baez, Bryant and Rizzo begin their National League Division Series against the Nationals on Friday in Washington D.C.