ACLU filed lawsuit against City of Chicago and police

CHICAGO -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit today in federal court on behalf of those with disabilities or suffering from mental illness.

The complaint names the City of Chicago and it's police department.

The 53-page lawsuit claims the Chicago Police Department has a decades-long record of mistreating veterans with PTSD, the mentally ill and people with physical limitations.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction to block the city from continuing its current policies and practices “of using unlawful force against black and Latino people and individuals with disabilities.