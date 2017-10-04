ACLU filed lawsuit against City of Chicago and police

CHICAGO -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit today in federal court on behalf of those with disabilities or suffering from mental illness.
The complaint names the City of Chicago and it's police department.
The 53-page lawsuit claims the Chicago Police Department has a decades-long record of mistreating veterans with PTSD, the mentally ill and people with physical limitations.
The suit seeks a permanent injunction to block the city from continuing its current policies and practices “of using unlawful force against black and Latino people and individuals with disabilities.