Blackhawks place Marian Hossa on long term injured reserve

CHICAGO – While the team will be without one of their leaders for likely the entire 2017-2018 season, at least the Blackhawks will get a bit of salary cap relief from the NHL.

On Wednesday, after receving approval from the league, the Blackhawks placed forward Marian Hossa on the long term injured reserve list. He is sitting out this season at the least after complications with a skin disorder and the reactions which come from the medicine he uses to treat it.

By putting Hossa on long term injured reserve, the Blackhawks will get some extra space under the salary cap since part of the forward’s salary will not count towards the $75 million that the team has to spend on players.

Hossa’s cap hit for the 2017-2018 season would have been $5.275 million according to capfriendly.com.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks signed defenseman Cody Franson to a one-year deal later Wednesday morning. The eight-year veteran spent the 2016-2017 season with the Buffalo Sabres.