Chicago-area man shot during Vegas massacre was celebrating 50th birthday

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A man from St. Charles was injured during the mass concert shooting in Las Vegas.

Husband and father Scott Lee says he is feeling extremely fortunate to have survived.

Lee was one of more than 500 people injured in Sunday's massacre.

He went to Vegas with his wife and another couple to celebrate his 50th birthday. They attended all three nights of the "Route 91 Harvest Festival."

Lee says they were having a wonderful time -- until country star Jason Aldean took the stage. The group of four was sitting in an elevated bleacher area of the outdoor venue, when the first round of shots rang out.

There was a brief pause, and it wasn't until the second round of shots started that people realized they were bullets.

Because he was sitting in the mezzanine area, Lee says he was directly in the line of site of the shooter -- who we now know was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street.

Lee says he, his wife, and their friends made it out of the venue and started running. They got to a parking lot about a block from the festival venue, when Lee's leg started to give out. He reached down with his hand, and that's when he felt blood.

"I tied a tourniquet around my leg, I fell out of the parking lot and bystanders were there instantly. And they threw myself, and another young lady who has been shot in the chest, in the back of a pick-up truck and they took us right to a hospital -- dropped us off," Lee said.

Doctors say, Lee is lucky since the bullet in his thigh proved to be a clean shot. It went right through from back to front.

Lee wishes he would have had the chance to thank those good Samaritans who dropped him off at the hospital. He is now back home in St. Charles and is recovering.