Colorado suspect not yet tied to murders of 2 Delphi teens, police say

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police say investigators haven’t determined whether a man accused of threatening people along a Colorado hiking trail could be linked to the unsolved killings of two teenage hikers in northern Indiana.

State police said Tuesday investigators so far have no information “to specifically include or exclude Daniel Nations as a suspect” in the fatal attack near Delphi, Indiana.

Two state police detectives traveled Friday to El Paso County, Colorado, to investigate whether the 31-year-old man could be linked to the February deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

State police say those detectives returned Monday to Indiana and are reviewing information they gathered in Colorado.

Nations is jailed in Colorado on reckless endangerment and other charges for allegedly threatening people with a hatchet along a trail.