Manhunt continues for fugitive possibly spotted in Earlville

EARLVILLE, Ill. -- A manhunt continues in the southwest suburbs for a former sheriff's deputy charged with home invasion and kidnapping.

Officials are searching for Lowell "Max" Ambler, 46, a former LaSalle County deputy. He is wanted in both Lee and LaSalle Counties.

Police believe he may be driving a stolen burgundy 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with license plate S785884.

A school in Earlville, Ill., about 45 miles west of Plainfield, went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, after someone reportedly spotted Ambler in the area.

Police have set up a perimeter, as they do their search.

A man fitting Ambler's description pulled off a carjacking at gunpoint right before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of 119th Street and Van Dyke Road, not far from Plainfield North High School.

The search for Ambler triggered a lockdown Tuesday at the school.

Anyone with information on Ambler's whereabouts should contact Plainfield police.