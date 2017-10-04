Student, 16, from Aurora Christian High School dies in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANE COUNTY, Ill. -- A 16-year-old from Oswego was killed in a two-car accident in unincorporated Blackberry Township in Kane County.

Nathan Kok was a student at Aurora Christian High School. Police say he was a passenger in a Mazda 6 with a fellow student when the accident happened Tuesday afternoon. They were traveling home from a regional golf tournament at the time.

Police say the Mazda 6 was traveling east on Main Street between Green and Bunker Roads when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep Compass traveling westbound head on. The drivers of the Jeep and the Mazda were assisted out of their cars by people who stopped at the scene. Other people used fire extinguishes to attempt to put out the fire in the Jeep.

Kok had to be extricated from the Mazda 6 by fire personnel. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he later died from his injuries.

The injuries sustained by both drivers were not life-threatening, and they were transported to area hospitals.

Everyone was wearing seat belts.

No tickets have been issued at this time. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.