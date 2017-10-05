FeedonThis: The Cubs-Nationals NLDS is almost here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's seemed like a long time since the Cubs put a bow another NL Central championship at Wrigley Field. But don't worry, the long wait for playoff baseball is just about over.

The Cubs have arrived in Washington D.C. to start their workouts for the 2017 National League Division Series with the Washington Nationals. It's their third-straight time in the playoffs and their first as defending champions in 108 years.

Josh Frydman will be there to see the first two games of the series at Nationals Park and he checked in on Sports Feed on Thursday as the teams hit the field for practice.

You can watch his preview with Jarrett Payton in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Grote of 670 The Score also took some time out in Washington to chat with Josh about the upcoming NLDS with the Nationals.

He also gave his thoughts on the upcoming debut of Mitchell Trubisky as well and you can listen to all of that in the video above.