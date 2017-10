Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is threatening an 11 percent cut in spending, as she unveils the county's 2018 budget.

​The threat comes as a vote nears on whether to repeal the controversial sweetened beverage tax.

County officials say losing the tax would result in a $200 million hole in the budget.

Later today, Preckwinkle will outline deep cuts that she says will be made to everything from public safety to health programs if the tax is repealed.