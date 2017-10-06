× Cook County soda tax expected to be repealed next week, commissioner says

CHICAGO — The Cook County soda tax is expected to be repealed next week.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison says there will be a repeal vote in the finance committee on Oct. 10.

Morrison’s office says they have enough commissioners signed on to repeal the soda tax and withstand a veto from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Those commissioners include Richard Boykin, John A. Fritchey, Timothy O. Schneider, Jeffrey R. Tobolski, Peter N. Silvestri, Bridget Gainer, Gregg Goslin, John P. Daley, Jesus G. Garcia, Stanley Moore and Dennis Deer.

The repeal would happen Dec. 1.

