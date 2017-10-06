Sheriff: Courthouse workers ‘allowed’ men to sexually assault woman in cell, should be fired

MARKHAM — The Cook County Sheriff is calling for nine employees of the Markham Courthouse to be fired after a woman who was detained in a holding cell there was sexually assaulted by two men who were also detainees.

After the 52-year-old woman reported the sexual assault, the sheriff’s office launched an investigation into how the men got access to her, according to a statement released Friday.

Two men, Hamidullah Tribble, 21, and Nelson Drake, 29, were charged with criminal sexual assault. The Sherriff’s Office also subsequently reached a settlement with the victim for $3.25 million, the statement said.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is now calling for nine Markham Courthouse staff members “determined to have allowed the sexual assault” to be fired.