SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — A small plane landed in a cornfield shortly after departing the Aurora Airport, according to the FAA.

The landing happened just after 7 a.m. Friday in a cornfield on Dugan Road just north of US-30, on the northwest side of the airport.

Small plane landed in cornfield just after takeoff from Aurora Airport. Dugan Rd closed for response just north of US-30. @WGNMorningNews — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 6, 2017

The pilot seems to be OK. It is unknown if there are any other injuries at this time.

Dugan Road is closed for response to the landing.

The FAA will investigate, which is standard procedure.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.