Man wanted for exposing himself in Rogers Park neighborhood

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a young girl in Rogers Park.

Police said the girl was walking by the front door of a building on the 1900 block of West Fargo around 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Friday when she saw a man standing behind the glass.

Police said the man stared at the girl, pulled his pants down and exposed himself. In a separate incident, the man made eye contact with the victim and placed his hand into his pants and began touching himself inappropriately.

The man is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall, 170 to 200 pounds, with short light brown hair, light complexion and was wearing a white or light gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.