Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation discusses the Cubs-Nationals NLDS on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There was a little bit of good and a little bit of bad from the start of the Cubs' World Series title defense.

The good? The Cubs won a game, got great production from "Bryzzo," and had great starting pitching. The Bad? Their bullpen squandered a two-run lead in the 8th inning that brought the series to even instead of the Cubs up 2-0.

Now the Cubs-Nationals National League Division Series shifts to Wrigley Field, where the Cubs haven't lost a game in the first round under Joe Maddon in four previous tries.

Brett Taylor, the editor of Bleacher Nation, stopped by Sports Feed to preview Game 3 and 4 of the NLDS with Josh Frydman on Sunday.

