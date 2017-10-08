Illinois football joins in newest college football tradition at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Most traditions in college football have two rules.

First, they are usually ones created a generation or two ago. Second, it’s the home team that usually takes part.

But Iowa is breaking the mold in the sport by creating one of the best the traditions in the sport just this year. The construction of a new children’s hospital that rises above Kinnick Stadium gives a unique view stadium.

Starting with the opening game of the season, the fans along with the Iowa team decide to wave to the patients who are watching the game from the top floor of the center. A group of children at the hospital get the chance to watch the game each week, getting a bird’s eye view of Hawkeyes’ football.

On Saturday, Illinois football decided to take part in the festivities along with everyone else.

Head coach Lovie Smith along with the rest of the Illini team turned around and waved at the children’s hospital along with the rest of the capacity crowd at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Waving to the kids in the Children’s Hospital at Iowa. 👋👋👋 A post shared by Fighting Illini Football (@illinifootball) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

This was pre-meditated wave, considering that the coaches held up waving hands signs that were pointed up towards the hospital as well.

That would turn out to be the highlights on an otherwise rough day for the young Illini, who lost to Iowa 45-16 to fall to 2-3 on the season.