Man arrested after Christopher Columbus statue vandalized

CHICAGO – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue in the University Village/Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The statue was vandalized on the Near West Side in Arrigo Park on the 800 block of South Loomis, according to police.

A witness saw three men defacing the statue. When someone confronted them, the men took off on their bikes, but one of them fell and the witness detained them.

That man was arrested and charges are pending.

Columbus Day is Monday and has brought controversy in recent years.