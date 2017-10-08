Man charged after guns found in car leaving O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — A man from Wisconsin was pulled over for speeding on Saturday and is now facing a felony weapons charge.

Santos Zamora, 32, was stopped on Cumberland on Satuday, coming from the airport. An officer spotted a handgun in his car.

They did a larger search and found an AR-15 assault rifle, 217 rounds of ammo and a pressure cooker.

The FBI got called in and determined that the cooker was actually used to make food, and was not intended as a weapon.

Two other men in the car were also taken into custody, but have not been charged.

Zamora was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle/loaded, one traffic citation for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit, and one traffic citation for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police said Zamora was in town to drop a friend off at the airport.