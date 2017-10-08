Start time announced for NLDS Game 3 at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Game 3 of the NLDS will start just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 after the Red Sox avoided elimination by defeating the Astros in the ALDS Game 3 Sunday.

NLDS Game 3 will officially start at 3:08 p.m. CDT on Monday. #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/wfAF5hdbXo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 8, 2017

Joe Maddon said over the weekend that the Cubs have already let go of the Game 2 loss to the Nationals Saturday night in D.C. Maddon said if you live in the “previous negative situation,” then you eliminate “all your changes to proceed.”

Maddon asked his players to let go of the negativity with breakfast on the field during Sunday practice. The Cubs manager said nothing was really required of the players at the workout, but if they wanted to, at least they had some brunch to lighten the mood.

Players ate at a breakfast buffet behind home plate and watched football on the video board.

As the Cubs-Nationals series makes its way to Chicago, the Cubs will advance in the playoffs if they win both games at home. The Cubs are 7-5 at home over the last two postseasons, and went 48-33 in the Friendly Confines this season. The Nationals had the best road record in the National League at 50-31.