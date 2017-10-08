Thousands of runners get ready for Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO – The Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday morning.

More than 40,000 runners, from all 50 states and 100 counties, are preparing to run 26.2 miles.

Security concerns are high this year after a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 dead and injured 527.

The wheelchair participants kick off around 7:20 a.m. and the first wave of runners take off at 7:30 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department is ramping up security. The City of Chicago promised 1,000 additional officer with many of them working undercover.

It's marathon day! A much better weather day than yest for runners- dry, less wind, & lower humidity. 7AM: 56°

Noon: 70°#ChicagoMarathon pic.twitter.com/w8WBuzOywg — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) October 8, 2017