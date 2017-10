CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka weighed in on the debate over the national anthem in an interview before the Bears game Monday night.

He jumped right into the kneeling debate, saying there’s been no racial oppression in the last 100 years.

“There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people”, Ditka said.

Ditka also said he would bench players who kneeled if he was still coaching.