Police release images of 5 suspects in beating, robbery of Northwestern student

CHICAGO — Chicago police released images of the suspects in the beating of a Northwestern University student on the downtown campus.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, the student was approached by five individuals near the intersection of Superior Street and Fairbanks Court. The individuals physically assaulted the student, and took his laptop computer and cellphone.

A witness activated an emergency call box, notified police and then walked the student to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he received medical treatment.

The suspects ran away from the area on foot, but police could not find them.

Anyone with information on the assault and robbery is asked to call Chicago police.