Trump blames Chicago crime on ‘bad management’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump has put Chicago violence back in the national spotlight.

During an appearance with Fox’s Sean Hannity, the president blamed Chicago’s leaders.

“Chicago is out of control. I don’t know what they’re doing in Chicago to have this many shootings, this many killings and all of the different things that are going on. This is not like it’s the United States of America. And pure and simple, that’s bad management. That’s bad politics. It’s incredible. And then you talk to them, ‘why aren’t you doing something?’, and they don’t even want to talk to you about it. It’s really insulting to our nation,” Trump said.

He also repeated a story about a mysterious motorcycle cop in Chicago.

“…I was talking to the police, I was taking a picture, I said, ‘how do you stop this?’, ‘We can stop it immediately, sir.’ I said, ‘what do you mean you can stop it immediately?’ ‘If they let us do our job, we can stop it immediately’,” Trump said of the conversation he had with the officer.

The Chicago Police Department has repeatedly said it knows of no officer who had a conversation with then-candidate Donald Trump.