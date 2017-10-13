4 hospitalized after reports of overdoses at West Town high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Emergency crews responded to a West Town high school after reports of multiple overdoses Friday.

Roberto Clemente Community Academy is on soft lockdown as officials search for more possible victims. So far, four students have been transported to area hospitals in fair condition.

WGN reporter Erik Runge says there were a number of ambulances and a fire truck at the school. He said he saw three students being taken out of the school on stretchers.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.