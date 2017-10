CHICAGO — Fire crews are at the scene of a Level 2 Hazmat at an office building in the Loop.

A chlorine leak was reported on the roof of a building located at 77 W. Wacker, just after 10 a.m. Friday.

The Hazmat was quickly upgraded to a Level 2.

Update on 77 W. Wacker Hazmat; Upgraded to Level 2; Two patients transported to NW Hospital — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 13, 2017

The Chicago Fire Department reports at least six people have been transported to Northwestern Hospital. One person refused.

Update to Level 2 Haz Mat 77 W. Wacker (6) transports Yellow (1) refusal. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 13, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.