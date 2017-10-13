Plane carrying Cubs team to Los Angeles diverts to Albuquerque: reports

CHICAGO — A plane carrying the Chicago Cubs to Los Angeles was diverted to Albuquerque, N.M., according to multiple reports.

According to MLB’s Jon Morosi, the plane was diverted after a family member fell ill. Details about who it was or the extent of the illness are still unclear

#Cubs plane is indeed in Albuquerque right now, source confirms, after being diverted from LA due to ill family member. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 13, 2017

WSCR-670 the Score reports that the plane landed at 6:28 a.m. central time, and has been on the ground for three hours, as of 11 a.m.

We can confirm the #Cubs are still on the plane on the groud in Albuquerque after flight diverted last night. On ground since 6:28am CT. — Spiegel & Parkins (@Spiegel_Parkins) October 13, 2017

WGN has reached to the team for more information — no response yet.

The Cubs were heading to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. They beat the Washington Nationals in a nail-biting NLDS Game 5 Thursday night. NLCS Game 1 is Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.