Boy, 6, hospitalized after car plunged into suburban retention pond

AURORA, Ill. — A six-year-old boy is in critical condition after the car he was riding in plunged into a retention pond in west suburban Aurora.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of I-88 and Diehl Road.

The driver of the car lost control and her car went right into the pond just south of Diehl Road.

Four women were able to get out of the car, but the boy was trapped.

A dive team pulled him from the water after about 30 minutes, and he was taken to an Aurora hospital. He was then transferred to a Chicago hospital.

The women were ages 12, 15, 21 and the driver was 31.

Police said the group were at a party in Aurora and were returning back to Cicero.

Police said it appears alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

It is not known if weather may have also played a role.

The investigation is ongoing.