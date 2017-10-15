Nonstop rain causes flooding in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Heavy rains moved through the Chicago area last night, prompting a tornado watch and flooding.

The Chicago River was still swollen Sunday morning and the entrance was closed because it’s under water.

The flash floods also had an impact on local businesses. It forced cruise lines to cancel tours downtown on Saturday. And of course those restaurants along the river were closed.

Heavy rain overnight flooded neighborhood streets in Lake Forest.

Drivers got stuck in the high water and had to call for help. The Lake Forest Fire Department rescued at least one dozen cars.

Residents said there are storm drains in the area, but they couldn't keep up with the rain.

In the western suburbs, sections of Mannheim Road flooded in bellwood and stone park.

Many areas received about four inches of rain before 10 p.m. Saturday night and it continued into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, Dupage, Will, and Kane Counties.

Even though that warning expired doesn't mean roads will be cleared of standing water.