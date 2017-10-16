2 dead, 3 injured in Aurora crash, may be related to two shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- Two men died and three others were injured after a two cars slammed into a semi-truck in Aurora and police said it may have started with a nearby shooting.

Police said two vehicles were speeding down Orchard Road, near I-88 when they slammed into a semi-truck.

Aurora police are working closely with the Kane County Sheriff’s Department to piece this all together. They said it’s possible two shootings and the crash are all related.

Faabin Elizondo has lived on the quiet corner of Morton and Indian Trial for nearly three years.

“I was at work she called me and said there were a lot of cops outside and then she called me again saying the house got shot,” he said.

He hurried home to find a bullet hole in his front window. Fortunately, his wife wasn’t in the room so no one was hurt.

“We don’t know what was going on there’s a lot of stuff going through your head,” he said.

Police said they received two separate reports of shots fired between two cars.

Police said the first shooting was around 11 a.m. on Konen Aveue near Arlene Street in unincorporated Kane County. Another shooing happened around 11:45 a.m. on Nantucket and Durham near Indian Trail.

Both reports involved vehicles chasing each other and shots being fired, police said.

Police said that nothing was hit in regards to the Konen Avenue call. According to Aurora Police, two homes, one in the 1200 block of Morton Avenue and one in the 800 block of Old Indian Trail sustained gunfire damage but there were no injuries.

Mario Clark lives across the street from where one of the shootings happened. He says he missed it by minutes.

“They said the shooting happened around 11:40, I left around 11:37 I saw the accident up there too so it was just a coincidence,” he said.

He’s talking about this horrible crash on orchard road, over interstate 88.

Police said the drivers of the crash were speeding down Orchard Road, when they slammed into a semi-truck turning onto the street.

The driver of the Jaguar walked away with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, 23-year old Christopher Shaw, died at the scene. The passenger, 24-year-old Devonte Bouchee, later died at the hospital.

Another man in the car is still fighting for his life.

No one is in custody.