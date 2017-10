Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series after Justin Turner's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth gave them a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. Turner drove in all four runs for Los Angeles, hitting an RBI single a half-inning after Addison Russell homered in the fifth.

Russell's home run was one of just three hits by Chicago.

The Cubs arrived home to Wrigley Field around 5 a.m. Monday.

Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wrigley Field.