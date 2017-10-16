Elderly man robbed, elderly woman assaulted just blocks apart in Lansing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Ill. -- A warning in the south suburbs after two elderly people were attacked in their homes.

Both victims live in the same neighborhood in Lansing, and gave the same general description of the robber. One of the victims was also sexually assaulted.

A man approached a woman around 10:30 a.m. Sunday as she was pulling into her garage near 171st and Greenbay Ave. The man demanded her money, and then forced her back into her home where he assaulted her.

He ran away with several pieces of her jewelry.

Police say a robber fitting the same description approached a man Thursday morning at his garage near 171st and Lorenz Avenue -- just one block west of Sunday's incident.

The robber demanded the man's money and phone, and forced him into his house in search of more money and then ran off.

Police describe the man as a black male in his 30's with short hair, approximately 5’09”, medium build, wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are looking for neighbors who have security cameras in place that may have captured the robber on video.

Lansing police asks anyone with surveillance video or other information to call detectives at 708-895-7150.