Teen turns field of pumpkins into thousands of dollars for charities

SYCAMORE, Illl. -- A teenager from Sycamore has turned her field of pumpkins into a huge charity project. She calls it "Pumpkins for Punkins."

Megan McConnaughay started planting pumpkin seeds two years ago, and since then, made thousands in profits from her harvest. She has donated every penny earned to different charities.

Last year, her pumpkins bought hundreds of Christmas gifts for kids who would otherwise go without.

"It's the best thing to see. Just makes me feel so good knowing this whole thing started with just a small idea and a couple packets of seeds," she said.

Megan's "Pumpkins for Punkins" stand will sell her remaining pumpkins at 7N778 Dittman Road (close to McDonald Rd. and Dittman Rd.) in Elgin on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.