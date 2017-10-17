CTU President Karen Lewis suffers stroke, remains hospitalized

CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke Thursday.

Lewis tells the Chicago Tribune that she’s doing OK, but that there’s a difficult road to recovery ahead.

Back in 2014, she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, which forced her to drop out of the Chicago mayoral race.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released the following statement:

“I reached out to Karen this morning to wish her a speedy recovery and, as anyone who knows Karen would assume, she was in a good humor. Karen Lewis has always been a strong voice for Chicago’s children and Chicago’s teachers, and the strength of her voice is only matched by the strength of her will. A stroke can’t keep Karen Lewis down.”

