Josh, Jarrett and Gary Cohen preview Game 3 of the Cubs-Dodgers NLCS on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Another day, another game, another critical evening for the Cubs.

That's how October has been over the past few years here in Chicago during the Joe Maddon era and Tuesday was no exception. After dropping the first two games in Los Angeles, the team returns home to face the Dodgers in Game 3.

Kyle Hendricks takes the mound in an attempt to keep the Cubs in the series.

Before the first pitch, Sports Feed previewed the game as Josh Frydman joined the show live from Wrigley Field to discuss the match-up with the Dodgers. You can watch their discussion in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plus Gary Cohen of Vine Line took some time to talk with Josh at the Friendly Confines about what he thinks might transpire this evening between the Cubs and the Dodgers.

You can watch that by clicking on the video above.