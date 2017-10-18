Cubs fans paint manhole covers to brighten streets of Wrigley Field

CHICAGO--The defending World Series champions face a must-win Wednesday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 3 games to none in the best-of-seven series.
Two Cubs fans have painted manhole covers all around Wrigley Field to help spread some excitement.
Last year, during the team's post-season run, they painted one manhole cover everyday there was a game.
They're trying to keep the tradition alive this year, in hopes that the Cubs can come back from their 3-0 deficit against the Dodgers.
Tonight's Cubs game starts at 8:01 p.m. at Wrigley Field.
Watch the video in the player above