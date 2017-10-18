Man accused of using app to get child porn could be released while he awaits trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- A federal employee who allegedly threatened to kidnap, rape and kill young girls over the internet could get out of jail while he awaits trial on child porn charges.

Prosecutors said Richard Barnett, 39, was dangerous and if they let him out of custody he could make a run for it. The judge said she was not ready to decide just yet. She wanted more time to think about it. But she is concerned about how dangerous he is.

Police arrested Barnett in Aurora Monday. He faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly chatting with young girls on the internet and asking them to send him nude photos.

When they wouldn’t give him what he wanted to see he threatened to kidnap, rape, and a kill them - even bragging about how many guns he has and telling the young girls he’d show up at their homes and their bodies would never be found.

Prosecutors said he used the musical.ly app to talk to more than 100 teenage girls.

Barnett has been in the U.S. military for the last 14 years. He most recently worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Des Plaines.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called him a grown man who is obsessed with sexualizing teenage girls. They said in just one week on the musical.ly app he sent thousands of sexually explicit messages.

When police questioned him he initially blamed his 10-year-old son but eventually admitted it was him behind the computer screen.

When police went to his home, they seized at least three firearms. He did not have a permit for guns in Illinois.