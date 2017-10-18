Photos released of robbery, attack of 81-year-old at CTA Brown Line station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police released surveillance pictures from an attack on an elderly man at the CTA Brown Line’s Washington/Wabash station.

Police said a man tried to steal the elderly man's phone on Monday night. The two got into a scuffle, and the victim fell down the platform stairs.

The victim has a cut to the head, bruising and bleeding on the brain.

He was taken to a hospital and admitted to intensive care.

Regular CTA riders take it as a cautionary tale and said they are sickened that someone would target an elderly man.

“It’s appalling. I can just imagine if that was my father. My father is 77 years old. Now my father can’t go anywhere without the fear of him being attacked and him being targeted as well," Alexis Gonzalez, a CTA rider, said.

The suspect is described as a black male about 19 to 34 years old, with a dark brown complexion. He was wearing a black do-rag black t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.