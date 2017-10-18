Talks resume in District 15 school strike in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. — Negotiators are back at the bargaining table today working to settle a strike by school support staff in Palatine School District 15.

Hundreds of workers rallied today in front of District 15 headquarters. They say basically they are working under poverty wages.

Support staff and educational aides — many of whom work with District 15 special needs students — are asking for what they say is a reasonable raise, given the importance of what they do.

450 members of the Education Support Personnel Union are on strike. They say negotiations began back in February. Their contract expired in June.

Efforts to reach a deal have so far fallen short.

Complicating matters, a Cook County Circuit Court ruling ordering 168 classroom assistants and nurses who play especially vital roles to return to the job.

The district filed a lawsuit to order these workers back.