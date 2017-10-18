‘The Daily Show’ says they found the best pizza in Chicago – in Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — “The Daily Show” is in town this week to highlight the “real” Chicago according to host Trevor Noah, but the New York-based program can’t help but take on the one thing everyone from the Big Apple seems to complain about when they’re here: deep dish pizza.

Still, correspondent Ronny Chieng did find a slice that he enjoyed, served fresh at Cook County Jail.

“That’s right, the best pizza in Chicago is in the biggest jail in America,” Chieng said on the show.

In his segment, Chieng said deep dish pizza “isn’t even human food” as he smashed unappetizing-looking versions of the pie on the ground. His search for a suitable slice took him to Cook County Jail, where inmates learn cooking skills and prepare fresh pies for other inmates as part of the Recipe for Change program.

Chieng interviewed Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart about the program’s plan to reduce recidivism, and Dart said they make classic pies instead of deep dish because “the inmates didn’t want that.”

The Daily Show correspondent also took a trip to the jail’s kitchen to meet the founder of Recipe for Change, Chef Bruno Abate, who volunteers his time to teach inmates how to make classic Italian-style pizza.

“The program Recipe for Change here is to open your mind, to open your brain, to give you hope, give you self-esteem, give you dignity,” Abate said.

While Recipe for Change seems to provide hope to inmates, there seems to be little hope New Yorkers will ever open their minds – and their mouths – to the cheesy goodness of quality deep-dish.