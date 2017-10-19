Police to release more photos, videos in Kenneka Jenkins case Friday: family attorney

CHICAGO — Police are expected to release more photos and videos relating to the death of Kenneka Jenkins Friday. The 19-year-old’s body was found in a Rosemont hotel freezer last month.

The family’s attorney says Jenkins’ mother and sister met with Rosemont police Thursday. They were shown photos and videos that would be released publicly Friday.

The attorney says they also showed photos that would not be released, describing them as graphic and disturbing.

He says they raise more questions than they answer about what happened to Jenkins that night.