Police warn of North Side break-ins, some happening while residents asleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are alerting residents of several North Side neighborhoods about a rash of break-ins. They've happened in Wicker Park, Bucktown and Logan Square.

The most recent of five incidents happened at about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 2300 block of North Rockwell, which is in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Three of the break-ins happened in overnight hours, and in some of the cases, police say residents were fast asleep when the burglar broke in and grabbed the victims belongings. Police believe the same man is responsible. But they only have a vague description of him.

Police are advising people to be aware if someone's knocking on your door unexpectedly and to report any suspicious activity.