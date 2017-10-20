2nd school forfeits football game against Chicago Hope Academy over safety concerns

CHICAGO — For the second time this year, a high school football team is canceling its game against Chicago Hope Academy.

Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee says they’re forfeiting Friday’s game due to safety concerns.

Wheaton’s St. Francis High School did the same thing two weeks ago.

Hope plays their games on the city’s West Side at Altgeld Park in East Garfield Park.

Last month, players from both Hope and Providence Catholic high schools took cover when shots rang out near the field.

No one was hurt.