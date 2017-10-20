Humboldt Park Field House opening its doors to Hurricane Maria evacuees

CHICAGO — Chicago is opening its doors to Hurricane Maria evacuees from Puerto Rico.

It’s opening a welcome center in Humboldt Park at the Field House.

Evacuees will be able to find food, clothing and health care services there, as well as information about housing and schools.

Chicago families living in subsidized housing will be able to have their family members, who evacuated, move in with them without fear of violating their leases.

About 1,600 evacuees have come to Chicago as of the beginning of the month.