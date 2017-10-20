List of 10 Chicago-area sites proposed for Amazon HQ2 revealed

CHICAGO — On Friday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner revealed the 10 Chicago-area sites proposed for Amazon’s planned second headquarters.

The proposed sites are:

Lincoln Yards, a development along the Chicago River near Lincoln Park and Bucktown.

The Downtown Gateway District, which includes space in Willis Tower and redevelopment of the old main post office and Union Station.

City Center Campus, a proposed redevelopment of the state-owned Thompson Center in the Loop.

The River District, a 37-acre development along the river and Halsted Street.

The Burnham Lakefront, a Bronzeville development that includes the Michael Reese Hospital site.

The 78, a development planned on 62 acres along the river between the South Loop and Chinatown.

Fulton Market district properties controlled by multiple owners.

Illinois Medical District redevelopment.

The soon-to-be-vacated McDonald’s campus in Oak Brook.

Development land on the longtime Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg, where Zurich North America recently built a new headquarters.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.