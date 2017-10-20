List of 10 Chicago-area sites proposed for Amazon HQ2 revealed

CHICAGO — On Friday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner revealed the 10 Chicago-area sites proposed for Amazon’s planned second headquarters.

The proposed sites are:

  • Lincoln Yards, a development along the Chicago River near Lincoln Park and Bucktown.
  • The Downtown Gateway District, which includes space in Willis Tower and redevelopment of the old main post office and Union Station.
  • City Center Campus, a proposed redevelopment of the state-owned Thompson Center in the Loop.
  • The River District, a 37-acre development along the river and Halsted Street.
  • The Burnham Lakefront, a Bronzeville development that includes the Michael Reese Hospital site.
  • The 78, a development planned on 62 acres along the river between the South Loop and Chinatown.
  • Fulton Market district properties controlled by multiple owners.
  • Illinois Medical District redevelopment.
  • The soon-to-be-vacated McDonald’s campus in Oak Brook.
  • Development land on the longtime Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg, where Zurich North America recently built a new headquarters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

Amazon HQ2 options