New details released as police close Kenneka Jenkins death investigation 

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police in Rosemont released more information in the death of Kenneka Jenkins Friday. The 19-year-old’s body was found in a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel last month.

With this latest release of information, police announced that they are closing the case. You can read the full four-page news release from the Rosemont Police Department here.

WGN is still sifting through all of the new information — including photos and videos — but here is the approximate timeline of events surrounding Jenkins’ death from police:

Friday, September 8

11:30 P.M. — Ms. Jenkins leaves her home on the west side of Chicago.

Saturday September 9th

1:13 A.M. — Ms. Jenkins arrives at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel, 5440 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL to attend a private party in a hotel room.

3:25 A.M. — Ms. Jenkins is seen on CCTV exiting a lower level elevator.

3:32 A.M. — Ms. Jenkins is last seen on CCTV as she moves through a 1st floor kitchen.

7:14 A.M. — Rosemont Public Safety receives a call from Teresa Martin (Ms. Jenkins’ mother) saying that she can’t find her daughter.

12:46 P.M. — Ms. Jenkins’ sister arrives at the Rosemont police station to file a Missing Persons report. Ms. Jenkins is then entered into a Law Enforcement database for missingpersons.

At this time, officers respond to the Crowne Plaza Hotel to investigate the missing person. Initial information obtained and searches conducted within the Crowne Plaza hotel did not indicate whether or not Ms. Jenkins left the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

8:29 P.M. — Officers respond back to the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Further searches are conducted as more CCTV is reviewed. Searches of the Crowne Plaza Hotel continued throughout the night. More resources were deployed to search the hotel as additional information was obtained through the CCTV.

Sunday, September 10

12:25 A.M. — Ms. Jenkins’ body is discovered by a Crowne Plaza Hotel employee. Ms. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene by a Resurrection Hospital doctor via Medical Control.

3:08 A.M. — The Cook County Medical Examiner Investigator arrives.

5:10 A.M. — Ms. Jenkins’ body is removed from the Crowne Plaza Hotel and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Ms. Jenkins mother and sister are able to view the body of Kenneka Jenkins prior to being removed.

Friday, October 6

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office releases the Autopsy Report which lists the cause of death as hypothermia and the manner of death as accidental. Alcohol and a prescription drug are listed as contributing factors to her death.

