Community gathers to honor 2-year-old killed in crash

CHICAGO -- A dangerous intersection is now safer, but not before a little boy lost his life in a tragic accident.

On Sunday, friends, family and even an alderman gathered to remember 2-year-old Noah Katz at the "Walk for Noah" in Portage Park.

Noah was just two when he walked across the street on November 19 of last year with his mom at Central and Giddings. Both were hit by a van and Noah passed away.

Now, there are new signs, new pavement and a pedestrian bump out. They stand, almost in memory to that tragic event.

“When I heard about it, it just hit me like a punch in the gut,” Ald. John Arena of the 45th Ward, said.

Alderman Arena pushed through the safety upgrades on central avenue--seeing it as a way to make sure it didn’t happen to another family like the Katzs.

“And for my point, knowing them and seeing how they’ve weathered through this, just amazingly strong couple with amazing love surrounding them,” he said.

Despite the rainy day, dozens remembered how this young life lost brought better awareness for safety both on the street and the sidewalk.

“We’ll never understand their loss, we’ll never be able to feel what they feel but we want them to know that we’re here for them and support them and that there’s love there for them,” Ald. Arena said.

The driver in that deadly crash was cited for several traffic violations.