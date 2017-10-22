Michael Cerami looks back at 2017, ahead to 2018 for the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Judging success in 2017 is using the "Glass Half Full-Half Empty" theory.

On one hand, a team exhausted from a World Series run from a year ago managed to collect themselves in the second half to win the NL Central. They also pulled off a minor surprise in knocking off a strong Nationals team in the NLDS.

For others, however, a disappointing power outage and general poor showing against the Dodgers might have some fans considering the year a failure as they hoped for a repeat World Series title.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation is one of those giving his opinion on the Cubs after their season ended in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday at Wrigley Field. He discussed his thought on that along with the offseason ahead with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur on Sports Feed on Sunday.

Watch Michael's segment from the program in the video above or below.