Hateful, racist letter sent to family with nanny; Now community is rallying behind her

CHICAGO -- A letter filled with hate, has residents in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood coming together to stand against intolerance.

Filled with racist, degrading language the letter was put into the mailbox of a Ukrainian Village family. The letter talks about the family’s nanny, 24-year-old Ferrai Pickett.

Ferrai says she has not seen the letter yet but plans to read it later surrounded by friends and family.

She’s been the nanny for some time for two different families in the neighborhood. She recently graduated with her degree in early childhood education.

WGN News cannot show the letter in it’s entirety.

A portion of it reads:

We do not need an infestation in our community. There are plenty educated Caucasian nannies available if you are willing to pay them accordingly…

Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno says he was “repulsed” by the letter.

The family sent the letter to Moreno as they plan to take this lesson in hate and educate. Thursday night, people plan to gather at Talcott Playground to take “A Stand Up To Hate Play Date.” The group has made an event listing on Facebook.

“The good thing about this is that it just shows how the community is willing to rally around two families they may or may not know, that got this repulsive, disgusting letter and to organize around to show it’s not welcome here,” Moreno says.