JJ Stankevitz recaps a big defensive day for the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - That's called a winning streak, Bears fans.

If you need to be reminded, that's OK. It's been nearly two years since the team has enjoyed back-to-back weeks of success on the field.

Thanks to an extrodinary performance by the defense, the Bears knocked off the Panthers 17-3 at home on Sunday for their second-straight victory. For the first time all season, there is optimism about the Bears as the get to the halfway point of their 2017 campaign.

JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago watched the Bears dominate on Sunday and appeared on Sports Feed Monday to discuss the team. He discussed the defense along with other storylines with the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the show.

To watch JJ's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.