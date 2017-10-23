Man charged in shooting at Taco Burrito King in Greektown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man is due in court Monday to face charges in a shooting at a restaurant in Greektown.

Chicago police say DeShaun Carter, 26, was one of several people who got into a fight before Carter opened fire, injuring a man and a woman.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Taco Burrito King near Jackson and Halsted.

A man was shot in the chest and critically wounded. The woman's injuries are less serious.

Carter also shot himself in the leg. He'll face trial for aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon

Chicago police did not provide a booking photo for Carter.